Give us another term to do more - Akatsi South DCE

Akatsi South DCE, Leo Nelson Adzidogah

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi South, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fulfilled the promises it made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 elections.



He said the implementation of the various programmes and projects must encourage the electorates to vote for the party in the 2020 general elections for another four-year term.



In an address after filing his parliamentary nomination forms, Mr Adzidogah said “We have fulfilled our pledges and delivered on the mandate you gave us. Give us another four more years to do more for you.”



Mr Adzidogah, who was flanked by party members in the NPP paraphernalia amidst drumming and dancing, arrived at the Akatsi South District Electoral Commission office to file his forms, which were received by Mr Joseph Fleagbo, the District Returning Officer.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after filing, the parliamentary candidate said he was seeking the mandate of the constituents to pursue projects and plans for the development of the district.



He said he would focus on education, job creation opportunities, health, infrastructure, and the advancement of the people.



He added, “the ground was set for a vigorous campaign to seek the support of the people, to give me a slot in representing my constituents in parliament to achieve my development plans for the area.”



Speaking on some projects undertaken under his tenure as the DCE, he said a lot was achieved for the District, citing some facilities constructed at the Akatsi Central Market by the NPP, the presence of a traditional council, construction and reshaping of roads, among others.



Some ongoing projects, according to him included a new court hall, CHPS compound at Atidzive, the building of a new DVLA office, construction of a new resource centre and others.



He said President Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to upgrade Akatsi South District to a Municipal status and that plans were far advanced for that.



Mr Adzidogah also appealed to supporters to adhere to peaceful moments before, during and after the polls.



This is the third time that Mr Adzidogah would contest the parliamentary slot after doing so in 2012 and 2016.

