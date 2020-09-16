Regional News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Give us ‘Electoral Area Common Fund’ when given the nod - V/R Assembly members appeal to JM

Some members of the assembly at the press conference

Some former and current assembly members from across the eighteen constituencies within the Volta region have appealed to Mr John Dramani Mahama to introduce Electoral Area Common Fund (EACF) when voted into power in the come December elections.



According to the assembly members, calling themselves Association of Progressive Assembly Members and Former Assembly Members, “ We would like to appeal to H.E John Mahama and the NDC to consider dedicating a percentage of the DACF to each electoral area which could be named Electoral Area Common Fund (EACF)) to enable assembly members undertake developmental projects in their respective electoral areas as they are the true agents of development in their communities “ .



Adding that, the idea will not only motivate or empower them but will also “ serve as a bait for hesitant but more qualified and personalities with varied backgrounds to participate in the local governance system to inject more efficiency and effectiveness into how MMDA’s are run”.



Mrs Martha M.A. Gato-Lagble, the convenor of the group at a press conference held on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 to make the appeal and also endorse Mr John Mahama’s promise to pay monthly salary to elected assembly members across the country, said the group is certain that the former President can listen to them.



“The question on the lips of those opposed to this promise is, "can we trust H.E. John Dramani Mahama to implement this pledge?" Our answer to this question is a big yes! Our trust in H.E. John Mahama is backed by what he as vice president did for assembly members. It was under him as vice president that motorbikes were given to all assembly members in Ghana. This is historic if not unprecedented in the fourth republic. We can therefore say with certainty that this promise will come to fruition with H.E. John Mahama as president” she said.



Some of the assembly members in an interview after the conference made it known that, should Mr John Mahama become the next President and answer their call, such fund can be use to undertake developmental projects such as payment of schools fees for less privileged persons, construct of street lights etc in their various electoral areas, this to lock burdens on the central government.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.