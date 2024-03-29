Give peace a chance – Deputy Lands Minister appeals to Nkaisem chiefs & youth

Regional News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has promised an effective collaboration and coordination with the substantive Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, that will result in the attainment of a sustainable resolution to the deadlock between Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, a mining firm, and the youth of Nkaseim in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.



Speaking during a meeting between the chiefs and elders of the community and management of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited on Thursday, March 28, 2024, Mireku Duker appealed to the chiefs to give peace a chance and trust that the Ministry will find a lasting solution to the impasse.



While expressing understanding and appreciation of the grievances of the members of the community, Mireku Duker appealed to them to use the appropriate channels to air their grievances and have them addressed.



He explained that Newmont Ghana Gold Limited have committed no form of illegality and that their operations have been duly licensed by relevant institutions including the Minerals Commission.



He reminded them of government’s long term aim of ensuring Ghanaian dominance in the mining industry which inspired the institution of the Community Mining Scheme (CMS).



The Deputy Minister said the CMS has come as the vehicle for delivering sustainable and responsible mining but also raising Ghanaian mining moguls whose operations will directly impact the Ghanaian population.



“Newmont have invested heavily in the concession so it will be difficult for them to just leave. In Ghana, the small-scale mining sector employs over a million people while the large scale employs over 370, 000. The difference is huge and the focus of government is to ensure Ghanaian ownership of the mines. This will help keep the revenue generated in this country”, he indicated.



“We brought up the CMS and also training Ghanaians at UMAT to equip them with the knowledge so that someday they will take over the mines. In South Africa, the biggest mining companies belong to their citizens so the revenue generated are kept in country and that is what government wants to do. But we are not there yet so we need to be careful. I will work with my Minister and I promise you that whatever we think you deserve, will be given. Let peace prevail and trust us to resolve it this issue”, he maintained.



Mr. Robert Agbozu, Head of legal department, Newmont Ghana Gold Limited disclosed that development of the communities within which they operate forms part of the key targets of the company.



According to him, his company is not only interested in exploiting the resource but also interested in the socio-economic advancement of their communities and assured the Chiefs that Newmont will undertake significant development projects in the area once they commence mining operations.



The District Chief Executive Officer of the area, Dwomoh Mensah Robert, urged the traditional authorities to consider the benefits of the Community Mining Scheme and trust the Ministry to implement initiatives that will serve their interest.