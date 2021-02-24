General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Give me honest advice – Akufo-Addo ‘advises’ Council of State

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Council of State to be honest in their advice to him as he leads the country for a second term.



He wants the Council to provide the needed support that will help in the delivery of a prosperous Ghana to the citizens of the country.



He made this known when at the swearing-in of members of the Council of State at a short ceremony on February 23.



The President in his remarks said “I look forward very much to working with a Council that will continue to offer me honest advice, based on unvarnished truth. I look forward to working with a Council that will help deepen our democracy and help enhance the quality of our governance, and I look forward to working with a Council that will help us deliver a prosperous Ghana”.



These members of the Council of State according to the country’s Constitution are mandated to advise the president on national issues and governance.



The swearing-in by the President was made possible after the election of the 16 Regional representatives on the Council.



Other members of the Council include



1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene



2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi



3. Mr. Sam Okudzeto



4. Mr. Stanley Blankson



5. Prof. Ato Essuman



6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu



7. Dr. Margaret Amoakohene



8. Mrs. Georgina Kusi



9. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe



10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI



11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah



Also, Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council. The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is ex-officio a member of the Council.



