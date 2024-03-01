Give Upper East a temporal passport office - Gabriel Agambila

Regional News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

The indigenes of the Upper East Regional capital of Bolgatanga are urgently calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs And Regional Integration to set up a temporary Passport office in the Regional capital until their building is completed.



Mr. Gabriel Agambila, an opinion leader from the region in the Diaspora, made the appeal to the authorities concerned. The region has been left behind for far too long by all governments until the present. The regional capital has several facilities that can temporarily house the office until the ministry completes its ongoing building, and there is uncertainty about when this construction will be finished.



The building attached to the Ghana Commercial Bank has more than 15 rooms that can house the passport office until they can move into their own completed facility.



"I spoke with my brother, Dr. Apaamoore Agambila, who is also willing to offer space at the Golden Grill, just by the VRA office, for use as a temporary passport office.



"I have yet to speak to my brother, Pastor Eastwood Anaba, a son of the region who is giving back significantly to the region, to provide the ministry with some rooms in the multi-purpose Gibeat-Ha-Elohim in Damoltindongo in the Nabdam area," he said.



"We often hear the government say that Bolga people claim they don’t have land, and we wonder with whom they are speaking. We have several vacant lands all over the place, including Tongo, Bongo, Shirigu, Sumbrungu, Nangode, and Sakote, where we can establish these offices if Bolga central is congested. The chiefs and people of these communities are ready and willing to offer lands for the development of the region, so we appeal to the authorities to always get in touch with the right people of the region before concluding," he added.



Mr. Gabriel Agambila has therefore advised the government to always contact members of the Bolga Airport Group, such as Stanley Abopam, Victor Awindor, Naba Patrick Asaliya, Alhaji Issah, Abiba Alhasan, Caroline Kurugu, Albert Adongo, George Ayanore, who are all well-versed in the area and can be of help if needed.