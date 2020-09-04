Politics of Friday, 4 September 2020

Give Nana Addo four more years to do more - Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has appealed to Ghanaian electorates to renew the mandate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2020 general elections to improve the livelihoods of Ghanaians.



He further streesed that the NPP government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has executed many developmental projects to improve the living standards across the country.



He called on all electorates who have benefited enormously from government’s social intervention programmes and policies to vote massively to retain the party in power to better their lots.



Ken Ofori-Atta stated that, "government’s pro-poor policies and programmes such as; One-Village-One-Dam, Free Senior High Education, Planting for food and Jobs, One-District-One Warehouse among other interventions remain game chargers that has created jobs and prosperity for many Ghanaians, particularly in the North,” he said on Wontumi TV.



“Politics is about development, it is about who or which government makes live better at the environment you find yourself.”



He cited the Free SHS policy as one of the interventions which has helped many parents in the country.

