Source: 3 News

Give NDC their parliamentary win and Akufo-Addo the presidential – Carl Wilson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Former Chairman of Confiscated Vehicles under the erstwhile late President Atta Mills’ regime, Carl Wilson, has called on the nation to insist on the mandate Ghanaians have given to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament.



The Founder of Move Ghana said Ghanaians have given the presidency to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and majority seat in Parliament to the NDC and no attempt should be made to change this.



Mr. Wilson was speaking in an interview on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa while reacting to the hullabaloo on the parliamentary seats for the NPP and the NDC after the 2020 parliamentary elections.



“Akufo-Addo has won the presidency; let us give it to him. The NDC has won the majority in Parliament …let us give it to them so that there would be checks and balances in the system,” he urged.



Quoting the Bible to buttress his point on the division of governance, Mr. Wilson said: “Give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s, that is the bedrock of peace in the Bible”.



“We gave power to one person and they do whatever they want. Nothing should be done to take Parliament from NDC because that could bring chaos,” he warned.



He further noted that “we are toying with the image of Ghana and the world will ridicule us as a nation”.



Mr. Wilson noted that “Ghana will be better served if we divide power. Ghanaians voted to change the system of governance and let nobody change that”.



“The NDC did the same and the NPP is doing the same but this time, the people of Ghana want these two parties to work together. NDC parliamentarians have won to give it to them. Scientifically, I believe the NDC has won a majority in Parliament”.



The Move Ghana founder said “if President Akufo-Addo wants, let us go for a run-off and there is no way he will lose the presidency. The people of Ghana have given him the presidency. He should leave the parliamentary seats for the NDC and the nation will be better served”.



Commenting on the outgoing Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini’s call on former president Mahama to declare himself as the President of Ghana and have a parallel government in Ghana, Mr. Wilson emphasized: “I disagree with Inusah”.



“This is not the time to inflame things. It’s time to calm down things”.

