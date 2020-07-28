General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Give Hawa Koomson a break, she acted in self-defence - Council of Churches

Special Development Initiatives Minister, Hawa Koomson

The Council of local churches in the Awutu Senya East Municipality has taken a swipe at persons calling for the dismissal of Special Development Initiatives Minister, Hawa Koomson for firing warning shots at a registration centre last week.



The religious body stated on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Minister acted in self-defence when her life was threatened hence there is no need for anyone to call for her dismissal.



Leader of the Council, Rev. William Baako said the call for her dismissal is misguided and unwarranted.



He claims the Minister and MP was trailed by unknown assailants who wanted to harm her and the only way she could have defended herself was through the warning shots.



He also slammed the Peace Council Chair for calling for the dismissal of the MP.



"I call on the National Peace Council of Ghana to refrain from calling for the resignation of Honorable Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament for Kasoa and Minister for Special Development Initiatives. Our call is based on the law of natural principles and solidly grounded in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.”



The Council he added believes the MP has for several years remained a very calm and solemn political figure worthy of emulation in our society.



"But the facts of the matter are such that she was caught up within the midst of thugs who were wielding weapons and without the presence of her personal bodyguard. Suppose her personal bodyguard was even around, she, the MP/Minister also has a responsibility, over her life and possesses every right to defend herself,” he explained.



Rev. Baako averred that there are many examples of political figures who have been gruesomely murdered in our country.



"Sadly, we have not witnessed any logical conclusion of those murder incidences. It is therefore astonishing that such honoUrable personality has come under vilifying condemnation from civil society organizations including the National Peace Council,” he declared.

