Give Akufo-Addo four more years to do more - Nana Kay

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Communication Team Member of NPP, Seth Kwadwo Agyei (Nana Kay) has appealed to Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo four more years to complete his vision for the country.



According to to him, the education sector that the government had made huge impact, the agricultural sector too was booming with interventions provided.



He cautioned Ghanaians not to make the mistake of bringing back the NDC, led by former President John Mahama, because that party would abolish the policy which had benefitted many many Ghanaians.



“Ghanaians should not make a mistake to bring the NDC back because they lack ideas to govern this country,” Seth Kwadwo Agyei (Nana Kay) told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Pae Mu Ka on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Nana Kay said the NDC said the country would be ready for free SHS only in 20 years, which again had been shot down by the NPP.



He recounted the programmes, policies and achievements of the government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo from January 2017 till now and said Ghana under former President Mahama was mismanaged.

