Girls Empowerment Mission Ghana extends support to Tamale Children Home

Regional News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: Prince Barak, Contributor

Girls Empowerment Mission Ghana (GEM Ghana), a local nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering girls, has generously donated essential items to the Tamale Children Home in the Northern Region.



The donation included clothes, sanitary materials, soft drinks, and food, with the intention of providing much-needed support to the children residing in the facility.



Sulemana Barak Zakaria, the Communication and Advocacy Officer of GEM Ghana, explained that the donation perfectly aligns with the organization's vision of creating a nurturing environment for children in the Northern Region.



Co-executive Director of GEM Ghana, Samira Assabey Musah, stressed the significance of the community support for the facility, recognizing that raising underprivileged children requires a collective effort.



She passionately appealed to the general public and other non-governmental organizations in the region to extend their assistance to the orphanage.



Sarah Sulemana, the Acting Supervisor of the facility, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the children as she received the donation. She assured GEM Ghana that the items would be utilized effectively to benefit the children.



During her interaction, Sarah called upon both non-governmental organizations and the general public to extend their support to the facility.



She emphasised the urgent issues of food shortage, inadequate access to safe drinking water, and the absence of a recreational center for the children to engage in.