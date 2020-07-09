Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Girl stabbed by armed robbery dies

The three-year-old girl, who was stabbed alongside her mother during a robbery attack by a three-member gang, barely two weeks ago, has died.



Belonia Adusei, survived knife wounds, while her pregnant mother, Juliana Adusei,31, died on the spot, on the day of the robbery.



However, the little girl gave up the ghost about 10 days later, after the attack. The robbers were said to have stabbed the little girl after robbing her family of USD 1,000.00.



The mother, who could not stand the sight of the daughter being stabbed, attempted to rescue the daughter, but one of the robbers, stabbed the woman, killing her on the spot.



It is recalled that the Ghanaian Times reported the story in its June 26, 2020 edition, stating that the police at Suntreso were investigating the case that took place at Heman/Ampatia New Site at Santasi, in Kumasi.



A police source confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, here, saying efforts had been stepped up to find the suspects.



A family member, who did not want to be named, said that the attackers took an equivalent of USD 1,000 given them by the deceased’s husband, Pastor Francis Adusei, before stabbing the little girl.



The husband of the woman, Pastor Adusei, founder and leader of Mountain Zion International Church, had also confirmed the incident, saying the suspects invaded the home while he was asleep together with the wife and the daughter on that fateful day.



“They were three young men, two wielding kitchen knives and the other holding a pistol. They pushed me into the bedroom and demanded that I hand over all the monies I recently withdrew from the bank,” he narrated.



Pastor Adusei said the suspects fled the scene when the police arrived, adding that the police took the body of the wife to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue in Kumasi, where the little girl was responding to treatment.



Assembly Member for the area, James Sarfo, appealed to the authorities to make an abandoned police station in the community operational.



“It appears our security cannot be guaranteed. The community has built a police station in this town, but personnel are yet to be deployed to man. As you can see, the police station has been taken over by weeds and reptiles. We pray that one day this project will serve its purpose,” the assembly member said.



Some of the community members noted that the latest incident had brought the death toll to four, after the bodies of three others were discovered at separate locations at the area, last year.



They called for the revival of a watchdog committee, to help fight crime as robbers have made the area their haven.





