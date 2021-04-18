Girl drowns at Saltpond beach

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

A girl believed to be about eighteen years old has drowned at the Saltpond Beach in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



According to information gathering by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the deceased named Benedicta was a stranger who came from Twifu Praso with her female friend to visit her friend’s boyfriend.



On Saturday, she decided to go to the beach to swim at the time her friend had traveled out of town but unfortunately drowned.



Some persons who around reportedly saw her struggling in the water and calling for help but didn’t see her shortly after.



The residents around the coast then called on the Community Opinion Leaders who poured libations to the gods to retrieve the dead body.



About five minutes after the ritual was performed, the body was washed ashore.



The body has been deposited at the Saltpond Hospital Mortuary while Police have commenced investigations into the matter.



Police also are calling on the general public to go to the Saltpond Mortuary for identification of the body.



Government has placed a ban on patronizing the beaches as a measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease.