Crime & Punishment of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Girl, 21 shoots Police officer to death

The culprit shot the officer for reasons yet to be known

The Tesano Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly shooting a Police officer at Chantan a suburb of Acrra.



The suspect, Shakira Nasir, who is said to be a sister of the deceased was reported to have shot Constable Abdul Rashid in cold blood leaving many surprised.



Abubakar Habibatu, a younger sister of the deceased officer who reported the case to the Police indicated that she was in the house when she heard a gun shot from her brother’s room only to rush in and saw her brother lying unconsciously in a pool of blood.



The deceased Abdul Rashid, with service No.54286 PC of C.T.U. HQRS ACCRA was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lapaz Community hospital and his body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The Tesano Police commander and team per their initial investigation explained that the family told them the deceased is living with the younger sister Shakira Nasir aged 21 years in a family house in Chantan near Abeka Lapaz.



The younger sister of the deceased alleged that yesterday at about 12.40pm she was in the room together with the deceased when the deceased dressed up for work, he then asked Shakirah Nasir to pick his side arm gun from the table and in the process of handing over same to the deceased, it went off accidentally and hit the back of the deceased leading to his death.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.