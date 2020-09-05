Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: GNA

Girl, 10 mysteriously murdered at Adjei-Kojo

The victim had her throat and parts of her abdomen slashed and her intestines removed

A 10-year-old girl was on Friday night mysteriously murdered in her room at Sun City, a suburb of Adjei-Kojo, in the Tema West Municipality.



The girl had returned home alone at about 2130 hours from the roadside where her mother sold food.



The body of the girl had since been deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue by the Sun City Police.



The Ghana News Agency gathered that Ms Salomy Terkpertey, mother of the girl, returned home after 2230 hours to find her daughter murdered with her throat and abdomen cut and parts of her intestines taken away.



According to co-tenants, they were inside their rooms watching television and, therefore, did not hear any scream or unusual noise until at about 2300 hours when they heard the victim’s mother screaming.



They said, they rushed out to the scene only to see the girl's lifeless body in a pool of blood with her stomach and throat slashed, a situation they described as shocking and scary.



How the perpetrators managed to carry out such a heinous crime remained a mystery to the mourning community.



Frederick Nartey, father, said he resided at Kade in the Eastern Region where he farmed, indicating that he woke up to a number of missed calls from his wife and some friends at about 0030 hours on Saturday, and returned the call only to be told that his daughter had been murdered.



Mr Nartey revealed that it was normal practice for the mother to ask the girl to return home before her, adding that, before her death, the victim’s mother asked her to go home and sleep while she continued selling.



Ali Issifu, landlord, said he was at home early Saturday morning when one of his tenants accompanied by a police officer informed him about the incident.



Mr Issifu expressed shock and appealed to the police to unravel the mystery behind the murder as residents were now living in fear.

