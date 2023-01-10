Gifty Ohene Konadu must replace Alan Kyerematen as Trade Minister - Kofi Akpaloo

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo believes Gifty Ohene Konadu is the right person to take over from Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as the Trade Minister.



According to him, Gifty Ohene Konadu has done a massive job as the National Coordinator for the one District One Factory policy hence President Akufo-Addo must consider her hard work and reward her with a Ministerial appointment.



Kofi Akpaloo said the one District One Factory policy under Gifty Ohene Konadu has created over 156,000 direct and indirect jobs for Ghanaians in the country since its inception in 2017.



According to him, the 1D1F initiative has addressed the problem of unemployment in Ghana is the reason why he is calling on President Akufo-Addo to appoint Gifty Ohene Konadu to replace Alan Kyerematen as the Tade Minister.



“Gifty Ohene Konadu has done a lot of work at the one District One Factory secretariat, she is the right person to continue from where Mr Kyeremanten left off because she understands the system already so President Akufo-Addo should give her the nod,” Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Accra-based Original FM.



Gifty Ohene Konadu was a Deputy Minister of Trade under erstwhile President John Agyekum Kufour's administration.



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from his position.



He tendered his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.