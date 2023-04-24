Gideon Boako celebrates Eid al-Fitr with Muslims in Tano North constituency

Regional News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

In the spirit of the Eid al-Fitr season, Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson to the Vice-President on Sunday, fete and donated cash and food items to the Muslims in the Tano North Constituency as part of their celebration.



The ceremony which took place at Duayaw-Nkwanta brought together Muslim executives among others in the party.



Dr. Boako joined the Muslim community in the constituency to celebrate this year’s Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long fasting in the Islamic month of Ramadan.



Addressing the Muslim community, he called for tolerance and peaceful co-existence among practitioners of all religions in Ghana, especially going into the next general elections.



Speaking at the ceremony, the constituency Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tano North Constituency, Mr. Kakari Apau said, the get-together organized by Dr. Gideon Boako was the first of its kind in the constituency which is a demonstration of the oneness and peaceful coexistence that he is seeking to bring between the Christian community and Muslim community in the area.



He commended Dr. Boako for the gesture and called for party unity going into the next elections.



Speaking on behalf of the Muslims, Alhaji Maama Iman Gausu who is the electoral area coordinator for Terchire, thanked Dr. Gideon Boako for the gifts and commended him for creating an accommodating environment for them to thrive.



He admonished the Muslim faithful to carry out their activities peacefully, according to him, NPP is the best party for the Muslim community because they have noticed the NDC has taken them for granted for far too long because they don’t take Muslims for even running mates.



