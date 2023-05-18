Ghetto boys beat man to death for failing to render account for ‘wee’ sold

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 30-year-old man has met his untimely death after he was beaten to death over his failure to render accounts of wee sold to his boss.



The deceased, identified as Kwadwo Afful is said to have been given ‘wee’ by his boss to sell but failed to give accounts of the monies he made after sales.



The incident which happened at Sehwi Ahibenso in the Bodi District of the Western North Region saw Kwadwo Afful gang-beaten till he died, then his lifeless body was left on the streets.



According to an Onua FM report, the grandfather of the deceased, Daniel Kwasi Tawiah said he went to find out what was happening after he saw a crowd on the street, only to realise that his grandchild was on the floor. He was later informed that his grandchild was beaten by getto guys over his failure to render accounts for 'wee' he was given by one of the boys.



The deceased’s grandfather then informed the police at Bodi who picked up the body and deposited it at the Juaboso Government Hospital morgue for further investigations.



The suspects are reportedly on the run.



Brother to the deceased, Oliver Ackah, according to Onua, has however promised to pursue the matter till all perpetrators are arrested.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











WA