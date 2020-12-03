Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Ghanaians won’t abandon a storey building for your ‘boys quarters’ – Bawumia shades Mahama

Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana has jabbed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by John Dramani Mahama over its promise of creating one million jobs within its first term in government if mandated by Ghanaians in the 2020 polls.



Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has promised that one million jobs will be created for the youth over four years by the new NDC government from 2021.



Explaining how it will create the jobs, the NDC said an Employment Act to create more jobs will be passed in Parliament while they work to change the economy to a 24-hour one.



“The next NDC Government will create a three-shift economy, especially in manufacturing and other high-end services, which operates 24 hours non-stop. Thus, the additional two shifts will be a source of additional employment.”



“Companies that currently operate 24 hours with only two shifts of 12 hours each in violation of the labour law, which specifies a maximum of eight hours, will be required to run three shifts and thus create a third stream of jobs,” he said.



But Dr Bawumia at a durbar of chiefs and people in Bunkurugu said it is not possible for people to be swayed by one million promised jobs when two million of the same are at their disposal.



He likened it to someone who lives in a storey building but abandons it for a boys quarters which is unthinkable considering the vast difference between both.



“We are recruiting. So far we have recruited 2 million in the formal sector. John Mahama says when he comes he will create one million jobs. If we have created 2 million jobs why should you leave us and go and follow one million jobs? You don’t leave a storey building to go and live in a boys quarters. He is offering us a boys quarters and want us to get rid of the storey building,” he said.

