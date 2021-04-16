Ghanaians without NHIS card are committing an offence - Dr Dsane-Selby

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Being on the National Health Insurance Scheme is mandatory, for which reason any Ghanaian who fails to register with the scheme is breaching the law.



Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby disclosed this at the premiere of Accra-based Joy FM's documentary “CRUSHED” which highlights the recent increase in road accidents in the country.



According to her, the National Health Insurance Act 2012, Act 852 makes it mandatory for every Ghanaian to register and belong to the NHIS.



“Having a National Health Insurance card is mandatory, it isn’t voluntary. So anybody who does not have an active membership is actually breaking the law,” she said.



Citing the Authority’s data on its registered members, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby disclosed that 24 million Ghanaians have the NHIS card but only 16 million out these cards are active.



Her comments come on the back of 771 deaths recorded on Ghana’s roads from January to March 2021.



During the Easter celebration, data from the Service revealed that 140 persons sustained various injuries in a span of three days due to road accidents.



In view of the matter, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby hinted that persons who sustain some form of injury in incidents such as road accidents or domestic accidents would have parts of the expenses catered for should they be registered on the scheme.



She, therefore, entreated all persons who have not registered to be on the scheme and others who do not have active cards to do the needful.



“We would encourage all of you to get on board. Fractures and other injuries are covered on NHIS. So there is no reason to have. We have now made it easy, once you are registered, you can stay active using your mobile money…and neurosurgery, it is only covered if it is caused by a road traffic accident,” she stated.



She meanwhile disclosed that the Authority is working to link the Ghana card to the NHIS card to allow persons without the NHIS card have access to treatment whenever they visit the hospitals.



“We have asked those have Ghana card to link with your Ghana card so that if you need to go to the hospital, you can use your Ghana card. We are soon going to have it so that you can go to our offices with the Ghana card and become an NHIS member. We are doing everything we can,” she noted.