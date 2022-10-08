Ghanaians will soon conclude that your words are mere rhetoric – Prof Agyeman-Duah to Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

The Chief Executive Office of the Kufuor Foundation, Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for constantly failing to listen to the voice of Ghanaians.



Speaking in a Top FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof Duah said that he is particularly bemused that the president has not made any major changes in his government even though he has been president for almost 6 years.



He added that the president’s failure to take action against his non-performing errant appointees will soon make Ghanaians conclude that he lacks courage and that he only engages in mere rhetoric.



“Now the way things are going if he (Akufo-Addo) does take time, Ghanaians will come to the conclusion that his words are just rhetoric. And that he (Akufo-Addo) does not have the courage to take decisions, particularly mean it comes to punishing his appointees.



“Because he has been president for almost 6 and I have been in this country from the beginning. I have never seen a president that has not made major changes in 6 solid years with the excuse that his appointees are doing well, I have never witnessed this before.



“He (Akufo-Addo) says he is satisfied with the performance of his appointees but the public is not satisfied. Public perceptions and public commentary are important parts of democracy. So, you don't always do things as president because you are satisfied with them or because you like them but because you are responding to the sentiments of the public,” he said in the Twi dialect.



