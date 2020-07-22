Politics of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Ghanaians will reject John Mahama in the 2020 elections - Gabby

Private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has disclosed that Ghanaians will reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2020 elections.



He says the living conditions of Ghanaians will be worse off if John Dramani Mahama and the NDC return to office.



Gabby Otchere-Darko stated that, both John Mahama and the NDC have nothing new to offer Ghanaians.



“You have a candidate who just lost the last election and his successor. This is the third time they will be meeting. It is not about what they promised the voters, but it is about the candidates. The promise must be measured against what one did when he was given the opportunity to serve,”he told Citi TV



“If Akufo-Addo comes today and he says he will deliver free [SHS], you will have to find out what he promised and whether he delivered. If John Mahama comes today and he says, he will manage the economy better, I will ask him some serious questions because he inherited an oil-rich economy and within a matter of two years, he has sent us to the IMF for rescue”, he added.



According to him, it would be suicidal for Ghanaians to hand over the administration of the country back to former President, John Dramani Mahama.

