Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Ghanaians will re-elect competent Akufo Addo - Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady Samira Bawumia has said Ghanaians have resolved to retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in this year’s elections.

She expressed optimism that Mr. Akufo-Addo’s mandate will be renewed to enable his administration consolidate the gains made so far.

She said this in a tweet after her campaign tour of the Western region on Thursday, December 3.

“The Ghanaian people have resolved to re-elect President Akufo-Addo, the competent leader to steer the affairs our beloved country over the next four years, and the people of Jomoro, Ellembele, Ajomoro Gwira and Tarkwa-Nsuaem can’t wait to be part of this history-making process,” she said.

