Ghanaians will pick Amidu, Domelevo over Akufo-Addo – Bridget Otoo

Media personality Bridget Otoo has opined that the hounding out of Daniel Yao Domelevo as Auditor-General and Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor are indications of President Akufo-Addo’s unwillingness to fight corruption.



In a StarrFM interview, Bridget Otoo observed that unlike President Mahama who showed tolerance to anti-corruption campaigners and investigative journalists, his successor, Akufo-Addo is the opposite.



She dismissed the notion of a clean corruption record for Nana Akufo-Addo, protesting that the President’s inaction on various corruption scandals involving his appointees are signs of involvement.



“Transparency international is the yardstick and in their report Nana Addo’s best corruption result is best than Mahama worst. As a leader you would fix it if you have no hand in it but when you sit comfortably ….



“The Auditor-General is a powerful institution and has been like that for long. When the Auditor-General report comes out, everyone is excited because they want to know what goes on and it’s been like that since time immemorial. When the report came out in 2015/2106, the president did not sack Domelevo but what has this president done. He haunted, embarrassed and dragged him out of office,” she said.



She stated that Martin Amidu was frustrated to resign following his decision to go after some appointees in the Akufo-Addo government.



The President also set up the Office of the Special prosecutor. Two people trusted by Ghanaians. Put Nana Addo there, Amidu and Domelevo and Ghanaians will pick the two of them over Nana Addo. The very thing NPP admired about him (Martin Amidu) they hated it because he was doing it to them.



They didn’t like him because they thought he was coming to torment NDC appointees but you appointed him to do a job including both NDC and NPP. Somehow when it involves the president, they chased him out.



She urged President Akufo-Addo to take change is ‘tattered corruption’ record by ensuring that corruption-related activities are investigated and prosecuted.



“CDD says his reputations is in tatters. If those at the top are saying his then what about those of down there. I would tell him sit up and leave a better legacy. He is leaving a tattered corruption legacy,” she said.



