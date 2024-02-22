Ghanaians will not forgive you if you fail to win 2024 elections - John Mahama cautioned

Politics of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former national organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Yaw Boateng Gyan, believes that former President John Dramani Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress cannot afford to lose the 2024 general election.



According to him, Mr. Mahama has a better chance of winning this year's election and should not mess it up.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that Ghanaians will not forgive the former president if he is unable to win the election.



"There is no doubt that Ghanaians are suffering, and everything points in the direction of the National Democratic Congress winning this year's general election. And I believe that if the NDC and its flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, do things right, then I can assure you that the NDC will win the 2024 elections," he said.



He added further that this is the time the NDC needs to bring in more experienced hands on board to help with the campaign process.



"Everyone needs to get involved; there are people who are ready to assist John Mahama to win the elections, but I don't think they will automatically turn themselves in if you don't invite them to help in the campaign," he added.



"2024 is a must-win for the NDC, and there is no way the NDC and its leader should screw this up," he added.



Bawumia's Campaign Team



Mr. Boateng Gyan was, however, impressed with the campaign team list of the New Patriotic Party.



According to him, the list seems to bring everybody who matters in the NPP on board, and he believes that the NDC should take a cue from that and put out a decent campaign team that will help them achieve its ultimate aim.



Watch the video below:



