Ghanaians will miss Akufo-Addo's leadership - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, the Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) and Senior Partner at Africa Legal Associates (ALA), has asserted that Ghanaians will come to appreciate President Akufo-Addo's leadership once he leaves office in January 2025.



Gabby Otchere-Darko stressed the importance of recognizing the current government's accomplishments despite acknowledging existing challenges.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, January 31, Otchere-Darko stated, "Maybe when he [Akufo-Addo] leaves and he’s gone, then we will miss him. We will notice it, but not now. After he’s long gone, they’ll say it."



According to Otchere-Darko, President Akufo-Addo's dedication to the country's future is evident in the investments made during his tenure.



"The way he thinks about the country because of the things that he does to make sure that every child has an opportunity in the future, later on, we will see it."



Acknowledging the challenges faced by the current administration, Otchere-Darko highlighted the significant achievements of the NPP government over the past eight years.



He emphasized the need for effective communication to articulate these accomplishments, stating, "There’s been challenges; there’s no two ways about it, but in recognizing the challenges, also recognize the work that has been done. I think they [the NPP] have a lot to celebrate if they can articulate their deeds better."



