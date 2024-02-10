Ghanaians will enjoy free electricity under my presidency – Kyiri Abosom

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaians will heave a sigh of relief should the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) presidential candidate win the presidential election, as he has promised to give them free access to electricity.



The flag bearer Christian Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as Kyiriabosom, made the promise when he spoke on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio (87.5 FM).



According to him, if elected president, he will introduce a system where companies and businesses in the country will pay for the cost of power, but domestic users will be exempt.



“If I am elected as the president, Ghanaians will not pay for electricity. This system will require that companies pay for power, but domestic users will not pay for power. That is why, as part of my plans, I want to construct more companies, and after that, I will start the implementation of free electricity.



This will be a relief to Ghanaians. So when I hear Mahama promising a 24-hour economy, I cringe because you don’t have any systems in place to expand businesses in the country; our young people are unemployed, and yet, you are promising a 24-hour economy.”



Meanwhile, he has expressed confidence that he will emerge as the winner of the 2024 presidential election.



He noted that his policies and vision are unique and will push the country towards economic recovery, address youth unemployment, and, most importantly, reduce our dependence on foreign aid.



“I will encourage Ghanaians not to allow the NDC and the NPP to deceive them. We have tested them, and they have failed. They lack credibility. They are both thieves. They have stolen from us and will continue to steal from us. We have to prevent that,” he said.