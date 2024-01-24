Ghanaians will continue to suffer with NPP in power – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised the people of Ghana to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.



He says that as long as the NPP continues to be in power, the people of Ghana will continue to suffer.



This was contained in a statement shared via social media.



“Under normal circumstances, the release of $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the government of Ghana should provide relief to the already overburdened and suffering Ghanaians. It is, however, evident that Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia and NPP remain in office,” the former president said in a statement.



John Dramani Mahama threw his weight behind the Organized Labour’s calls on the government not to implement supposed VAT on electricity indicating that it “will increase tariffs by almost 21% and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians. This will affect the prices of goods, services, and transport fares”.