Ghanaians will choose competent, incorruptible Akufo-Addo - Yofi Grant

GIPC CEO, Yoofi Grant

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant, has said the performance of the Akufo-Addo administration especially in the area of the fulfilment of its promises, will win more votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections.



He noted that the NPP made several promises to the Ghanaian people in the 2016 elections. Most of them, he said, have been delivered whereas the others are being delivered.



In a tweet, Mr Grant expressed optimism that the voters will choose President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the other aspirants because of his incorruptibility and competence.



“From all walks of life and from all corners of Ghana, more people are asking for 4 more for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP because of promises made and delivered.



“Competent, incorruptible and compassionate leadership,” he said.



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and Members of Parliament.





From all walks of life and from all corners of Ghana, more people are asking for 4 more for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP because of promises made and delivered. Competent, incorruptible and compassionate leadership #LeadershipOfService #4MoreToDoMoreForYou #4More4Nana pic.twitter.com/UwGKolwrTJ — Yofi Grant (@RYofiGrant) October 7, 2020

