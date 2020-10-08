You are here: HomeNews2020 10 08Article 1080259

Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Ghanaians will choose competent, incorruptible Akufo-Addo - Yofi Grant

GIPC CEO, Yoofi Grant GIPC CEO, Yoofi Grant

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant, has said the performance of the Akufo-Addo administration especially in the area of the fulfilment of its promises, will win more votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections.

He noted that the NPP made several promises to the Ghanaian people in the 2016 elections. Most of them, he said, have been delivered whereas the others are being delivered.

In a tweet, Mr Grant expressed optimism that the voters will choose President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the other aspirants because of his incorruptibility and competence.

“From all walks of life and from all corners of Ghana, more people are asking for 4 more for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP because of promises made and delivered.

“Competent, incorruptible and compassionate leadership,” he said.

Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and Members of Parliament.



