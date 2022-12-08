Ghanaians will be disappointed if NDC doesn’t jail Ofori-Atta, Amoako-Attah – Oduro Takyi

Politics of Thursday, 8 December 2022

A chartered economist, Bernard Oduro Takyi, has said that Ghanaians will be disappointed in the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government if they fail to jail ministers of the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, including Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah.



According to Oduro Takyi, who is popularly known as BOT, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government locked up the former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, for causing financial loss to the state, but Ofori-Atta and Amoako-Attah have committed worse crimes.



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, BOT said that Ofori-Atta must be jailed for the ongoing government debt restructuring he is supervising.



"This man (Ofori-Atta) should be jailed for the debt restructuring he has ordered. Tsatsu Tsikata, who was sick with asthma, was jailed for supposedly causing financial loss to the state when he used (GHC) 230 million from COCOBOD to invest in Valley Farms which the government had done a feasibility study on.



"If the NDC comes to power and it does not jail some people, Ghanaians will be disappointed in us. Because, if you compare the alleged crime Tsatsu Tsikata committed to the crimes Ofori-Atta has committed, it is like comparing an ant to the devil," he said.



BOT, a former NPP leading member who has now joined the NDC, also said that the Roads Minister, Amoako-Attah, must also be jailed by the next NDC government for causing financial loss to the state by illegally canceling road tolls.



