Ghanaians will be better off giving NPP 40 years to govern – Former NPP MP

Former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North, Issah Fuseini, has urged Ghanaians to continue to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to govern for at least forty (40) years.



According to him, this will enable the party to implement policies that will be in their interest and also instil a ‘proper attitude’ in Ghanaians before they exit power for another party to continue governance.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, on October 21, the former MP said he was optimistic that the governing party will ‘break the 8’ and keep the National Democratic Congress in opposition for a long time, despite the current economic hardship facing Ghanaians.



He stated that should Ghanaians give NPP at least 40 years to govern, the NDC would be “dead and buried” before it has any opportunity to win any election to also govern.



Issah Fuseini was speaking ahead of the NDC’s constituency elections which were held over the weekend.



“The National Democratic Congress is a public institution and being a public institution, we should be interested because at least they have held the reigns of power in this country before.



“They are seen as the biggest opposition party which I am sure they will continue to be in the next election and elections after that.



“I have sat on this platform and said that Ghanaians will be better off giving the New Patriotic Party some 32 years, some 36 years, some 40 years to remain in power just so we could be able to roll out policies and imbibe the proper attitudes in Ghanaians before we exit for any other political party. I am sure by then the National Democratic Congress would have been dead and buried long before then,” the former legislator said.



The governing party is looking to ‘break the 8’ – an expression that connotes its desire to extend its stay governance for a third consecutive term – while the NDC is also lacing up its boots to wrestle power from the incumbent.



Ahead of that, issues bothering the economy has been topical. The NDC has accused the NPP of mismanagement owing to the record high inflation rates, fuel price hikes and the fast depreciation of the Cedi.



The NPP on the other hand has partly been blaming the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war as causative factors for the economic woes.



