Ghanaians urged to segregate their waste to curb coronavirus pandemic

The National Commission for Civic Education has reiterated calls on Ghanaians to separate their household waste as a step towards curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



It cautioned individuals involved in waste disposal to ensure they used the right PPEs and to timely dispose of them soon after working to avoid being infected with other diseases.



Mrs Edith Ivy Howard, the Principal Civic Education Officer at the Gomoa West District office of the NCCE, underscored the need for households and workplaces to properly dispose of their refuse.



Mrs Howard said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a concerted observance of the established public health protocols against COVID-19 pandemic was needed to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Currently, she said the NCCE was embarking on a nationwide education campaign to educate Ghanaians on the need to maintain good environmental sanitation practices necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



The campaign, which falls under the third phase of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), is being funded by the European Union.



As part of the programme, she said the NCCE in the district had engaged several identifiable groups such as religious bodies, youth groups, artisans and civil society organisation on the need to practice good environmental hygiene.



"Litter bins should be covered at home and workplace and they should be covered when disposing of them", Mrs Howard advised while urging parents to protect children from getting in contact with dumping sites.





