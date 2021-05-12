Ghanaians urged to resolve disputes peacefully

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has charged the country’s youth to always do proper analysis on issues, separate facts from fiction, and take positive decisions to resolve disputes peacefully.



Mr Lawrence Nyame, Kwadaso Municipal Director of NCCE, who made the call, said it was important for all Ghanaians, especially the youth to uphold the tenets and values of the 1992 constitution to preserve and protect the peace and cohesion for sustainable development.



He was speaking at a forum to climax this year’s constitution week celebration in the Municipality at Kwadaso.



The constitution week, Mr Nyame explained was instituted to commemorate the country’s return to constitutional rule, where Ghanaians voted massively in a referendum to adopt the Fourth Republican Constitution on April 28, 1992.



The weeklong celebration which was on the theme: “We are one, Ghana First”, was to emphasize Ghanaians identity as one people with a common destiny, and the fact that national interest supersedes ethnic and all forms of personal sentiments.



He called on Ghanaians to respect the views of one another and accommodate dissenting opinions to promote peace and national cohesion.



Mrs Emelia Quarm, Senior Civic Education Officer, said the aim of the constitution week celebration, was to re-orient the people to uphold values such as demand for accountability, respect for rule of law, and respect for human rights.



Again the celebration was to promote quality citizenship among the people for effective democratic participation and also to sensitise the people on the need for national unity and peaceful co-existence.



She said it was also to emphasise the need for collective effort in the fight to eliminate COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do so and also observe the safety protocols.