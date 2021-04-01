Ghanaians urged to adhere to safety protocols during Easter festivities

Religion of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaians have been urged to continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols during the Easter festivities to avoid contracting the virus.



They should avoid crowded places and stay at home as much as possible during the festivities and beyond.



Reverend Dominic Owusu, Head Pastor of Calvary Temple Assemblies of God church at Bantama in Kumasi, made the appeal in an Eastern message made available to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.



“We should avoid going to picnics and other crowded places because these places tend to spread the virus. Easter can be celebrated quietly while adhering to the protocols”, he stated.



He said Christians needed to celebrate the occasion knowing that the message of the resurrection restored hope and dignity in society.



Rev. Owusu reminded Christians of the essence of Easter as a period of personal reflection on the love of God, which He exhibited through the death and resurrection of the Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ.



The Head Pastor said the Easter festivities should be seen as renewing hope and peace while encouraging Christians to forgive and reconcile with one another.



Rev. Owusu urged churches to continue to observe social distancing during services and intensify education on wearing masks, washing hands, and using hand sanitizers.