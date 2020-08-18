You are here: HomeNews2020 08 18Article 1036990

General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Ghanaians shower praise on Akufo-Addo for nationwide infrastructure projects in first term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo


Ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s infrastructure presentation Tuesday evening, scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to commend the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for its infrastructure delivery in three and half years in its first term of office.

Riding on the viral hashtag #NPPInfrastructureRecord on social media platforms Facebook and Twitter, beneficiaries of the massive projects in various communities across the country have awashed these social media platforms with evidence-based pictures of the projects.

In some instances, excited locals shared selfie pictures of themselves at project sites, and also accompanied their pictures with gratifying words to the government.

Their commendations come way ahead of Tuesday evening’s government’s infrastructure presentation to the nation by Vice President Bawumia.

The Vice President is expected to speak extensively on the massive infrastructure investment made by the government of President Akufo-Addo since assuming office in 2017.

Infrastructure projects in key sectors such as education, health, roads, railways, water and sanitation, sports and energy are expected to feature prominently in Dr Bawumia’s presentation.

The Vice President, supported by sector ministers, will give a breakdown of projects in each sector with complete data, pictorial evidence and locations of the projects through a digital database for independent verification.

The presentation, which will start at 6:p.m. this evening, will be live on all major media networks across the country.

Below are some of the screenshots captured on social media:

















