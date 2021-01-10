General News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians should support Akufo-Addo in his second term – Okyenhene

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, has called on Ghanaians to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his second term.



According to him, Ghana will be very prosperous at the end of the President’s second term but this will only be achieved with the support of Ghanaians.



“Let us as a nation support the President since he is selfless and with time, truth and goodness would triumph over evil,” the Okyenhene said during a special thanksgiving service at Kyebi organized for President Akufo-Addo after his inauguration ceremony in Accra.



He added, “You have done well in the last four years but some people would say you have done nothing. We thank God for giving you to Ghana as a President.”



President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo on his part asked Ghanaians to continue praying for him and his administration.



Akufo-Addo asked for God’s courage and wisdom to enable him to work efficiently in his second term.