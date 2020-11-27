Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Ghanaians should look forward to a free and fair election - CODEO

File Photo: Coalition of Domestic Election Observers

The National Coordinator for the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers, Albert Kofi Arhin has urged Ghanaians to look forward to a free and fair election where rumours of double voting will not take root.



According to him the Electoral Commission is poised and wants to really deliver.



He said the EC has learned from past mistakes and has improved upon its electoral operations.



"With two weeks to go, we have ballots ready with reservations to check whether there are issues that need to be rectified so we set them right before the d-day, this is a good omen," he stated.



In an interview with Joy News, he said the efforts put in by the Electoral Commission to also train the huge number of polling staff ahead of the election is recommendable.



He added that the new ballot design will also help to reduce spoilt ballots and better represent the will of the people.

