Ghanaians should be awarded a certificate of survival for enduring this hardship - TEIN KNUST president

Politics of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

In a recent interview with SRC TV on the ramifications of the NPP flagbearer election, Samuel Abokyi, the TEIN KNUST president, did not hold back his criticism of Vice President Bawumia and the NPP government.



He described Bawumia as a flip-flopper and a colossal failure, blaming him for overseeing the worst economy in recent times. Abokyi pointed to the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi and the ballooning national debt as evidence of Bawumia's failures. He inherited 56% debt to GDP, now the debt to GPD is 104%, he added.



Abokyi went on to suggest that Ghanaians should be awarded certificates of survival for enduring the economic hardship caused by Bawumia's decisions as head of the economic management team. He also accused the vice president of being a liar and lacking consistency in his words, stating that Bawumia's promises remain unfulfilled.



He recounted the numerous theories Dr. Bawumia proposed in 2016 that have eluded him. “If the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you adding the cedi has depreciated from GHC12 to $1 meanwhile Bawumia described GHC4.2 per $1 as poor," he asserted.



The TEIN KNUST president expressed his support for John Mahama's economic policies, particularly highlighting the former president's 24-hour working economy plan. Abokyi believes that this plan will rebuild the economy by expanding the economic sector, investing in businesses and industries (including private), increasing productivity hours, creating jobs, and sustaining the economy.



Abokyi also predicted that Ghana may experience Dumsor again due to the NPP government's underinvestment in the energy sector. He credited John Mahama for solving the energy crisis by adding over 2800 MW in 18 months through the construction of the Ghana Gas Factory, Ameri plant, and Karpowership.



Mr Abokyi later urged students to vote out the NPP government to lift the embargo on employment. He asked the audience to choose between a "tried and tested" candidate and a "flip-flopper".



He ended the interview by remarking that, “it will be a catastrophe to have Bawumia as president.”