Ghanaians share reactions of Ridge Hospital’s ‘negligence’, death of patients

Ridge hospital is currently going through a lot of ridicule and criticism as Ghanaians are condemning them on social media for administering wrong medication to a patient leading to her death.

The husband of the deceased, Director of the Ghana Institute of Languages, Kuto Imma, shared his story and experience on Facebook of how the unprofessionalism of the doctors and nurses had caused him to lose his wife.

He stated that, he overheard a doctor nonchalantly scolding another for administering wrong medication to a patient with the same ailment for the second time and yet, they seemed “unbothered” about it.

According to Kuto Imma, the nurses were laughing heartily in the background because they found it funny that a doctor could carelessly cost people their lives.

Ghanaians on the other had shared their views and opinions on his story.

“I’ve always been scared by Ridge hospital; I literally get gripped with fear when I hear someone being taken there” a tweep said.

“I have a very terrible experience at the Ridge hospital, someone was about losing her life and nurses were unbothered. Some were watching Facebook videos,” another said.

See their full reactions on twitter below





























