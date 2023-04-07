Ghanaians share lessons from the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Good Friday is a significant day in the Christian calendar, as it marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.



His death on the cross was a supreme act of sacrifice, an ultimate display of love for humanity.



On Good Friday, Christians converge in the church to reflect on the sacrifice that Jesus made.



GhanaWeb engaged with some Christians to find out what Good Friday means to them.



At a Catholic Church in Abelemkpe, a congregant said “Everyone who believes that Christ died for his or her sins should know how important this day is because for someone to give his or his life to save me and on such a day that we remember and commemorate that day, this day should be a day of silence and deep reflection where I sit down as Christian to reflect on our own lives.



Another congregant said “I think it’s a time for us to repent and come back with a humble heart on the cross and know that God is real. As Christians, we should at least fast.



He added, it is an important day for me in the journey faint. For me, I am encouraged to live in that silence and reflect on my life on how faithful have I been to him, and in my life as a Christian and what is there for me to improve on as a human.”



Watch the video below







