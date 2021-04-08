Ghanaians roast Akufo-Addo over Ghana Awards House initiative

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Love it or hate it, Ghanaians have mastered the art of trolling on Twitter. Whether they are flaming people for awkward performances or touting their incredible achievements.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday cut sod for the construction of the Ghana Awards House.



The project is expected to be completed in 36 weeks at a cost of GH¢5 million.



Ghana will be the second country in Africa, after Kenya, to have its own administrative office for such an award, which runs on the same lines as the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards.



During the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo explained that since its inception in 1967, the Head of State Award Scheme has challenged and touched the lives of many young Ghanaians, with some 750,000 young people participating and benefitting from the Scheme.



However, Ghanaians on Twitter have vented their spleen at the president for his Awards House initiative.



Many condemned the initiative, saying it cannot be priority in the face of poor standard of living in many areas of the country.



An account named Paa Kwesi Nduon tweeted “4years in govt and John Mahama can boast of Pokuase Interchange and other big projects But Nana Addo in 5 years can’t prove nothing not even quality FSHS yet he wants to build Ghana Award House”.



Popular media personality Bridget Otoo also believes the new project is a troll to Ghanaians. “You are trolling Ghanaians,” she tweeted.



Some users were rather kind to the president for the Awards House initiative as they sought to put clarity to the source of funding of the project.



Ghana Award House is not a state-funded project. The President was a Special Guest and the project is being initiated and funded by the Duke of Edinburgh. Thanks for understanding! @voAmponsah tweeted.



Below are some tweets from Ghanaians who are unhappy with the construction of an administrative office for the Head of State Awards Scheme.





The Ghana Award House de333 bad bad. Misplaced priorities. Definitely not needed at this time. — Young Lord????????‍⚕️ (@bra_eko) April 8, 2021

???????? Don't let them lie to you that the Duke of Edinburgh is funding the Ghana Award House. This is what Nana Addo said during the sod cutting.... Ghana is sick pic.twitter.com/Si9hJY3tM6 — Highest Bryt K.C.M.G ???????????? (@bright_aweh) April 8, 2021

You people just want an excuse to bash the government and President Akufo-Addo for what he hasn't done. The Ghana Award House sod cutting is not funded by the government of Ghana, but the Duke of Edinburgh & the president was an Invited GUEST!????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/91LtQrCV9w — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) April 7, 2021

When I say Nana Addo is the most corrupt president in Africa at the moment, people think I was joking. Look at the useless Ghana Award House he cut sod for. By all means he will get his cut. He is more than"The Professor" in the Money Heist. #AdeyWatchYouMotherSerpent ???????????? pic.twitter.com/WZXV8nYJkS — Genuine???????????? (@Janicegenuine) April 8, 2021

How many sods has been cut for the 88 New hospitals Your Excellency promised.????



And now, GHANA AWARD HOUSE,.. for real???



Oops Nana Addo this one de3333 pic.twitter.com/RtJe6vrQxU — Official_Odoom (@OdoomYEbenezer) April 7, 2021

Ghana Award House is not a state-funded project.



Lazy critiques bashing the President for being a Special Guest at a project being initiated and funded by the Duke of Edinburgh.@Bridget_Otoo kindly find time to do your checks before you criticize. It'll help you ???? pic.twitter.com/MNBwz1T1PK — Prince Field (@KPOffei) April 7, 2021