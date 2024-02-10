Ghanaians rescue stranded entrepreneur from making huge losses

General News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Ghanaian entrepreneur, identified as Abigail Addae-Williams, has been shown love by users of social media after an event she prepared for by producing 6,000 bottles of the chocolate drink got canceled at the last minute.



The entrepreneur, who is known for her philanthropy, is receiving massive support from users of social media who were touched by her story and are willing to ensure that her product does not go to waste.



The goal, according to users, especially on Facebook, where she shared her plight, is to get all 6,000 bottles sold.



Read her story as shared via Facebook:



Today is one of the days an entrepreneur in Ghana can just eat the hell out of you.. Ahh



Last year, Addwillschocolateshake had its major breakthrough during the chocolate week celebration at the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange by Cocoaboard..



Atleast 8 out of 10 people who tasted our drinks bought and We sold out on our stocks of chocolate drinks and stayed out during the nights to produce extra new batches. (over 3000 bottles) just because we were and still are the only Ghanaian SME producing a natural cocoa-based chocolate drink in Ghana.



So when we were called for dialogue 4 weeks ago with the management of Cocoaboard for this years launch from 8th to 14th February.. We were asked to have enough stock for the week so we just had to produce to avoid having shortages during the event and produced extra for our wholesalers and regular customers..



Then on Thursday, 8th February morning, you canceled the venue of the program from chocolate city, Tetteh Interchange to Cocoa House for whatever reasons after launching the program and publicizing it..



Why give us this headache when you knew you weren’t prepared with budget .. Alot of smes in the cocoa value chain prepared for this and are affected..



Im really pained to have over 6000 bottles of drinks looking at me to sell within limited period just because of an institutions brouhaha.. Honestly.. Im over disappointed and only hoping for the best..



NB- Chocolate week celebration has been canceled at the chocolate city, Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.



