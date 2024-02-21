Ghanaians react to viral video of pupils sitting on blocks to study in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media are reacting to a viral video of pupils sitting on blocks while studying at a public basic school in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.



The said video, which was shared by Accra-based GHOne TV on X on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, showed scores of children, some in school uniforms and others in mufti, sitting on blocks in what looks like a classroom with some having books on blocks that were serving as tables.



The man who was shooting the video could be heard saying that the said school was for the Pinvori community in the district and was an old school.



The person who was providing the narration in the video also said that some bowls that were in front of the students were what they used to fetch and drink water from.



While some Ghanaians are lambasting the government for the scenes in the video, others said that education is a collective responsibility and everybody must help to make it better.



One social media user wrote on X, “Yet the government is proud to give out laptops to students, what a shame”.



“You are a citizen and you can do better, buy at least 3 or 4 desks and chairs for them as well. Education is a collective task. A young guy of your type donated 60 desks to a community. So, what stops you from doing the same?” another user questioned.



Others were also calling for the head of the Member of Parliament for the area.



Watch the video plus the reactions on it below:

















A viral video of pupils sitting on blocks studying in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba has got everyone talking about the seeming neglect of basic education. But what really is the story?#GHOneNews #GHToday #GHOneTV pic.twitter.com/UM47c1GA13 — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) February 21, 2024

BAI/DO