Ghanaians react to passage of three new taxes by Parliament

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Parliament of Ghana has passed three new taxes as part of government's plans to raise about GH¢4 billion annually in domestic revenue mobilization.



The three new taxes are Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.



Some Ghanaians are not happy about the new development as the country still faces economic crises, coupled with inflation, and E-Levy among others.



The new taxes were passed in Parliament during an extended sitting on Friday, March 31, 2023, after facing opposition from the Minority Caucus in the House but the Majority.



As part of measures to meet the criteria set by the IMF to qualify for a bailout, the government has completed tariff adjustment by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Publication of the Auditor-General’s Report on COVID-19 spending, and Onboarding of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and Road Fund on Ghana integrated financial management information system (GIFMIS).



The government says that with the passage of the new taxes Ghana will recover form the economic crises it current;y faces.



Here are some reactions below:





Apparently the government has to pass three new tax bills cos Ghana is not in a good place. — ???? (@joespread1) March 30, 2023

What is funny is how Elevy was initiated to stop us from going to the IMF but somehow we still went to them for a loan, and now that the release of the loan is delaying, three new taxes have been passed to help the government manage its spendings in the coming months. lol — Wilogy ☃︎ (@AmoahWilson1) April 1, 2023

What is funny is how Elevy was initiated to stop us from going to the IMF but somehow we still went to them for a loan, and now that the release of the loan is delaying, three new taxes have been passed to help the government manage its spendings in the coming months. lol — Wilogy ☃︎ (@AmoahWilson1) April 1, 2023

They are taxing us to death over here. Stop beating on the human rights dead horse. Three new tax bills are coming, stop allowing them to use queerfolk as a smoke screen to slip it through I beg. — Mrs Friday (@just_Titiee) March 31, 2023

Honestly can’t believe that in a few weeks time, no matter how much we shout and cry, these guys are about to introduce THREE NEW TAXES. Herh! Income tax? Ewurade https://t.co/hQ95PNDOf3 — Sydney NOT Sidney (@niidosu) March 31, 2023

Apparently the government has to pass three new tax bills cos Ghana is not in a good place. — ???? (@joespread1) March 30, 2023

SS/KPE