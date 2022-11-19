Ghanaians react to death of longest-serving finance minister

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Ghana’s longest-serving Finance Minister, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, reportedly passed on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at age 78.



Prof Botchwey, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, is well respected by Ghanaians across the political divide.



Many Ghanaians who have reacted to his passing have praised him for the role he played in the transformation of Ghana’s economy.



A New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, said in a tweet that Prof. Botchwey's rule in transforming Ghana’s economy is still being felt today.





Former finance minister Kwesi Botchwey is dead - his leadership and commitment to the structural changes to our economy in the late 80s were critical and the impact still with us todqy. May he rest in perpetual peace. https://t.co/iRYmXlUfQW — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 19, 2022

Dr. Kwesi Botchway,

Your passing, at this time of an economic crisis, increases my nostalgia for your record term as Finance Minister.

We will forever remember you as the minister who changed our economic fortunes.

Rest in peace 'Uncle Kwesi'.#BrokeGhana #HardDecisions pic.twitter.com/paJlq3ouaj — Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) November 19, 2022

Rest well sir... pic.twitter.com/ugcPNQWwrO — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) November 19, 2022

A former Minister of Finance, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, has proposed a number of solutions for Ghana’s current economy.



Rest in peace Prof.???????? pic.twitter.com/iO6XpGbKyW — With All Due Respect (@cdzas) November 19, 2022

Saddened by the passing this morning of Prof. Kwesi Botchwey—???????? Statesman & finest Finance Minister. Forever grateful for your wisdom.

Rest In Peace 'Uncle Kwesi'! pic.twitter.com/pEwsscGQHO — Albert Touna-Mama (@ATounaMama) November 19, 2022

Fare thee to Prof. Kwasi Botchwey, former Finance minister of the esltwhile government(NDC) as he has finally departed to eternity. You would linger on our memory for the life well lived.



Rest in peace Prof????️. pic.twitter.com/QsFtJeoZVn — Paul Twum-Barimah (@paultwumbarimah) November 19, 2022

I was really looking forward to our interview Prof. when you said

..... "George. My apologies. I'm currently out of the country. Will link up with you when I get back. Regards"



But little did i know, you were in your "Last Days" R.I.P Prof. Kwesi Botchwey..... — George Wiafe (@gwiafe) November 19, 2022

We have lost another grate man of our beloved party NDC.

Prof Kwesi Botchwey , Your impact will leave with us forever and you will always be remembered for your good works. difficult times like this in our Economy. You are remembered.

May your soul R.I.P . — David Kofi Sananu Kulevome (@DavidSenanu) November 19, 2022

Prof. Kwesi Botchwey.... May the Lord keep you safe — Dr. Lord Eshun (@eshun_lofficial) November 19, 2022