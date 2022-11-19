Ghanaians react to death of longest-serving finance minister

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana’s longest-serving Finance Minister, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, reportedly passed on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at age 78.
Prof Botchwey, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, is well respected by Ghanaians across the political divide.
Many Ghanaians who have reacted to his passing have praised him for the role he played in the transformation of Ghana’s economy.
A New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, said in a tweet that Prof. Botchwey's rule in transforming Ghana’s economy is still being felt today.
Former finance minister Kwesi Botchwey is dead - his leadership and commitment to the structural changes to our economy in the late 80s were critical and the impact still with us todqy. May he rest in perpetual peace. https://t.co/iRYmXlUfQW— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 19, 2022
Dr. Kwesi Botchway,— Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) November 19, 2022
Your passing, at this time of an economic crisis, increases my nostalgia for your record term as Finance Minister.
We will forever remember you as the minister who changed our economic fortunes.
Rest in peace 'Uncle Kwesi'.#BrokeGhana #HardDecisions pic.twitter.com/paJlq3ouaj
Prof. Kwesi Botchwey has passed on to glory! Rest well! #Ghana #Newsfile pic.twitter.com/vyxwDRzmKk— Richard Ahiagbah Official (@RAahiagbah) November 19, 2022
Rest well sir... pic.twitter.com/ugcPNQWwrO— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) November 19, 2022
A former Minister of Finance, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, has proposed a number of solutions for Ghana’s current economy.— With All Due Respect (@cdzas) November 19, 2022
Rest in peace Prof.???????? pic.twitter.com/iO6XpGbKyW
Saddened by the passing this morning of Prof. Kwesi Botchwey—???????? Statesman & finest Finance Minister. Forever grateful for your wisdom.— Albert Touna-Mama (@ATounaMama) November 19, 2022
Rest In Peace 'Uncle Kwesi'! pic.twitter.com/pEwsscGQHO
Fare thee to Prof. Kwasi Botchwey, former Finance minister of the esltwhile government(NDC) as he has finally departed to eternity. You would linger on our memory for the life well lived.— Paul Twum-Barimah (@paultwumbarimah) November 19, 2022
Rest in peace Prof????️. pic.twitter.com/QsFtJeoZVn
I was really looking forward to our interview Prof. when you said— George Wiafe (@gwiafe) November 19, 2022
..... "George. My apologies. I'm currently out of the country. Will link up with you when I get back. Regards"
But little did i know, you were in your "Last Days" R.I.P Prof. Kwesi Botchwey.....
We have lost another grate man of our beloved party NDC.— David Kofi Sananu Kulevome (@DavidSenanu) November 19, 2022
Prof Kwesi Botchwey , Your impact will leave with us forever and you will always be remembered for your good works. difficult times like this in our Economy. You are remembered.
May your soul R.I.P .
Prof. Kwesi Botchwey.... May the Lord keep you safe— Dr. Lord Eshun (@eshun_lofficial) November 19, 2022