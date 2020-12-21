General News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Ghanaians react to President Akufo-Addo's 'beaches, pubs, night clubs remain closed'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some Ghanaians on social media are shocked that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, still insists that beaches, pubs and night clubs remain closed even as the country prepares to celebrate Christmas.



The President in his 20th televised address to the country said pubs, night clubs and beaches in the country remain closed.



Akufo-Addo said, “Beaches, pubs, nightclubs remain closed. All institutions cleared to function must do so with strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols…”



The president advised that families that will be gathering for family events and other event organisers should put all safety measures in place and make sure that the safety measures are adhered to by patrons of the events.



“With barely a week to the Christmas festivities which will bring in its wake family reunions, parties and many social gatherings, I urge all of you to err on the side of caution and observe the covid-19 safety protocols no matter where you find yourself. Organisers of such events should make available Veronica buckets and must insist that patrons use them as frequently as possible…”, the President said in his address to the nation.



But Ghanaians on social media who have been having a good time in pubs, and clubs are shocked by the pronouncement by the President and are wondering who briefs the President.



Ah Fellow Ghanaians did Nana Addo say make we close club? ???? Nana forget wai, make we enjoy Christmas small na election kuraa ya y3 na Xmas ???????????? #KalyJayAt300k pic.twitter.com/dqNQMT7lNc — SpinTex StoneGad ???????? (@IkeDeModel1) December 21, 2020

Nana Addo says pubs and nightclubs are still closed? Eii na where does he think we celebrated his victory ???????? — Twilight??????????????? (@obiaabaeny3) December 20, 2020

Nana Addo dey different Ghana

Man Said dem close pubs and clubs lamoaa???? — Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) December 20, 2020

Nana Addo dey different Ghana aswear. Ridee norr dem carry car come pick ma crush, dem dey take am go pub bah Nana say dem no open pub.???????????????????? — Kobby Founda????????? (@Founda_) December 20, 2020

“Beaches and night clubs remain closed until further notice “



Nana Addo mesr3wo, k) Labadi Beach k)hw3 ade3 k3k3 ???????? — ????I am that I am ?????????????? (@Jay__Sterling) December 20, 2020

But Nana paaa beaches and clubs closed s3n? When he was declared the winner he ordered the people to celebrate and nbs the crowd can’t be compared to beaches attendance. Registration, Voting crowds don’t kill ong? Masa — Ayigbe Chop Bar????????? (@Enam__Gh) December 20, 2020

Nana Addo the lock????down dierr we beg forget wai, make we enjoy Christmas small na election kuraa ya y3 na Xmas ???????????? #KalyJayAt300k pic.twitter.com/dqNQMT7lNc — SpinTex StoneGad ???????? (@IkeDeModel1) December 21, 2020

