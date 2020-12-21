You are here: HomeNews2020 12 21Article 1138151

Ghanaians react to President Akufo-Addo's 'beaches, pubs, night clubs remain closed'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some Ghanaians on social media are shocked that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, still insists that beaches, pubs and night clubs remain closed even as the country prepares to celebrate Christmas.

The President in his 20th televised address to the country said pubs, night clubs and beaches in the country remain closed.

Akufo-Addo said, “Beaches, pubs, nightclubs remain closed. All institutions cleared to function must do so with strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols…”

The president advised that families that will be gathering for family events and other event organisers should put all safety measures in place and make sure that the safety measures are adhered to by patrons of the events.

“With barely a week to the Christmas festivities which will bring in its wake family reunions, parties and many social gatherings, I urge all of you to err on the side of caution and observe the covid-19 safety protocols no matter where you find yourself. Organisers of such events should make available Veronica buckets and must insist that patrons use them as frequently as possible…”, the President said in his address to the nation.

But Ghanaians on social media who have been having a good time in pubs, and clubs are shocked by the pronouncement by the President and are wondering who briefs the President.

See reactions below:

















Watch Akufo-Addo as he gives the 20th address below:

