Ghanaians react after Anas exposé of quack doctors selling fake coronavirus cure in Ghana

Multiple awards winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas on June 29, 2020, premiered an exposé on how some persons have been exploiting the Coronavirus pandemic and making money out of it by selling fake coronavirus cures.

This leak by the ace investigator was highly anticipated by Ghanaians to bring out the corrupt dealings of the people making money from the global pandemic which has already claimed 102 lives in Ghana as well as affected more than 16000 people in the country.

Just as he always does, he used social media platforms namely Facebook and microblogging site Twitter to announce the premiere of the investigative piece which read" Are you ready? It’s coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”

However it seems, some people were not impressed with the documentary. According to many social media users, they anticipated a video about ‘big fishes’ involving in corrupt dealings like what was shown in the Number 12 documentary which was aired two years ago.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions/comments put forward by Ghanaians after watching yesterday's investigative documentary.

One Twitter user said"Not an Anas-like investigative piece at all astonished face. Is he losing steam or wah?????????????"

Another added"Ah but Anas the plenty noise about Corona Quacks, is that all.
Is this one too an exposé???????????"

