Ghanaians proud to hold US, UK, German passports because of hardship - Ken Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed why Ghanaians value passports of western nations than that of Ghana.



He said it was related to hardship in the country and the lack of confidence in our economy.



In a tweet posted on June 23, he stressed that the way out of that state of affairs was to change the Ghanaian mindset about patriotism.



His full post read thus: "As a result of the hardship in this country Ghanaians are proud to say that I have an American passport, I have a British passport, I have a Canadian passport and I have a German passport, we have no regard for our Ghanaian passport because we don’t have confidence in our economy, we must change that and to do that, we have to change our mind-set about patriotism."



Agyapong is one of ten aspirants who picked forms to contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.



He is seen by analysts as one of three frontrunners along with former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



