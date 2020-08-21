You are here: HomeNews2020 08 21Article 1039642

General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media endorse John Mahama vs Akufo-Addo debate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (11)

Listen to Article

John Mahama (L) shakes Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House John Mahama (L) shakes Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Since the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic (NDC), John Mahama, threw a challenge to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a debate on infrastructural achievements, social media has gotten busy.

While the majority of the comments on Facebook and Twitter endorse the debate between Mr Mahama (a one-term former President) and President Akufo-Addo, a few others think it is unnecessary.

Many of the comments monitored by GhanaWeb say a televised debate between the two main contenders in the December 7, presidential polls would settle the raging argument about which government achieve more in four years.

Others believe it will deepen Ghana's democracy and shift the 2020 campaign away from insults and violence to important national issues.

The argument about which four-year administration delivered more infrastructural projects started after a town hall meeting on Tuesday, August 17, 2020, organised by government to tout its achievements.

John Mahama then threw the challenge for a televised debate to settle the matter.

“I am willing to present myself for a debate with Nana Akufo-Addo, any day, anytime, anywhere and we will settle the matter once and for all,” he said during a campaign tour of the Volta Region.

The NPP has rubbished the call, but some social media users think otherwise.

Below are some social media reactions to the proposed debate.

















Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter