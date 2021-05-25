You are here: HomeNews2021 05 25Article 1270108

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on Twitter demand arrest of popular speedster in hit and run

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Many have called for the arrest of Bondzie since the incident Many have called for the arrest of Bondzie since the incident

• Bondzie is alleged to have knocked down a man who is now dead

• Many have called for his arrest since the incident

• Bondzie is said to be a popular speedster

Ghanaians on Twitter are demanding the arrest of a young man named Bondzie for allegedly knocking down a man who has been pronounced dead.

Bondzie, as he is identified by many, has been described as a reckless driver who is fond of driving at top speed.

In what seems to have triggered a whole campaign on Twitter, many Ghanaians appeared to be livid at the whole situation since the young man in question has not been picked up by the police for investigation.

Information about the victim also appears sketchy.

The issue has been trending since morning.

Read some of the tweets below



























Join our Newsletter

Sports

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew and his manager, Roy Hodgson

'You will be missed' - Jordan Ayew bids farewell to Roy Hodgson

Business

Parliament House of Ghana

These are the five bills Ghana’s 8th Parliament will consider as it resumes after recess

Entertainment

Ghanaian Hollywood actor, Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson’s house in Ghana costs more than half a million dollars – D-Black

Africa

VP Assimi Goita (middle) confirms firing President Ndaw (right) and PM Ouane

Mali's soldier Vice-President says fired president, PM for 'failure to consult'

Opinions

Parliament of Ghana

On double salary allegations: Parliamentary privilege should not be a haven from the law