Ghanaians no longer surprised by corruption under Akufo-Addo - Mahama

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has opined that Ghanaians are no longer surprised by the level of corruption under President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking in an interview on Accra based Pan-Africa television, Mr. Mahama said the president has left Ghanaians numb to corruption.



He reiterated that the defunct Power Distribution Services was a “strange creature” and an avenue for corruption.



“When they came they saw an avenue to make money for the family. You can hear Gabby [Otchere Darko’s] voice clearly negotiating shareholding in PDS.”



“We are too shocked by the corruption of the Akufo-Addo administration that nothing shocks us anymore so now when huge amounts of corruption happen, people don’t have the energy to talk about it again,” Mr. Mahama said.



“PDS has taken some the Electricity Company’s revenues, more than GHS200 million, and put int in the commercial bank here and that money is earning interest and we need to ask then who the interest is going to,” he added.

